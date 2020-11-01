Richard LeBlanc of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care Friday October 23, 2020 at Virtua Hospital, Willingboro. He was 83.Born and raised in North Attleborough, Mass. ,he joined the U.S. Airforce and traveled the globe with his wife to the Azores, Nebraska, New York, Japan and did a remote tour in Greenland and retired at McGuire Air Force Base after 20 years of proud service. After his service to his country he began a second career at Hertz Rental Cars where he retired after 20 years of service as a city manager. He then helped his son at the Atlantic Can Company in the silk screen dept. He was active in the St. Clare's Church for many years, doing many things that needed to be done. He also was a member of The Florence American Legion Post #194.He always donated to children's charities as he wanted better for children than he had growing up. His family was his pride and joy enjoying vacations and trips with his grandchildren.Preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Dorothy LeBlanc and his sisters Joyce Rogers and Cathy Folan, he is survived by his wife of 65 years Barbara LeBlanc (Giacomino) ;his sons Brian LeBlanc (Maryann) and Kirk LeBlanc (Danielle); his grandchildren Jason LeBlanc, Zachary LeBlanc, Ashley Fiscor (Rob), Juliana Gutierrez (Santiago),and Marissa LeBlanc. He also leaves behind his great grandchildren Luca, Mateo, Bobby and Abigail as well as extended family and dear friends.Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Tuesday November 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front Street, Florence. Masks and social distancing required.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday November 4,2020 at the Sacred Heart Church 260 High Street, Mt. Holly.Interment with Military Honors will follow in Doyle Vet. Mem. Cemetery, North Hanover.Due to cemetery restrictions on accepting flowers donations in Richard's memory may be sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis Tn 38105. To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.Dennison Funeral Home