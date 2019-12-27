|
|
Richard M. Hibbard of Frederica, Delaware passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Virtua Lourdes Hospital in Camden. He was 74.
Born in Camden, N.J., Rich was a 1963 graduate of Collingswood High School. He worked for Campbell's Soup in the billing department and Frito Lay as a delivery truck driver to start his career. He then worked in sales for telecommunications for most of his life and was currently the Regional Sales Manager for Tactical Public Safety.
A longtime Eastampton resident, he and his wife moved to Delaware 11 years ago. They were longtime members of Easton Bible Church in Hainesport and the Faith Community Church since moving to Delaware. He enjoyed singing in the choir at both churches, softball with the church league and golfing whenever he could.
Richard is survived by his wife, Sandra (Kumpel), three daughters, Stacy Anderson and her husband, Robert, Karen Gartner and her husband, Joel, and Suzanne Bayley and her husband, Eric, and eight grandchildren that he often referred to by their number: Matthew (trouble #1) and Mason (trouble #3) Anderson, Katherine ("Katie" trouble #2), Sara (trouble #4), and Nathaniel (trouble #6) Gartner, Chase (trouble #5), Lacy (trouble #7), and Courtney (trouble #8) Bayley. The brother of the late John L. Hibbard, he is also survived by a brother and sister- in-law, David William and Deborah Hibbard of South Carolina; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Hibbard of Whiting, N.J.; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John R. and Rose Kumpel of Tuckerton, N.J.; as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and grand dogs, too.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Easton Bible Church, 2407 Fostertown Rd., Hainesport, NJ 08036., where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Contributions in his name may be made to the Easton Bible Church at the address above.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 27, 2019