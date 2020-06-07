Richard M. Houser of Marlton, formerly of Willingboro and Chambersburg, Pa., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was 87.
He was the husband of the late Shirley (Wilson), loving father of Eric S. Houser, Leif E. Houser (Nanette), Hans S. Houser (Maureen), and Heidi H. Read (Michael), proud grandfather of Dane (Meg Geraci), Erika H. Cox (Bryson), Jordan, Jake, Madison, and Reagan, and great grandfather of Nathan and Blake. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Hauser.
Richard studied at the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School), but was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, stationed in Fort Bragg, N.C. during the Korean War.
After the war, Richard received his Master's degree in Teaching from Shippensburg University under the G.I. Bill. Prior to retirement, Richard was Regional Director for the U.S. Department of Labor.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
If desired, donations in Richard's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
He was the husband of the late Shirley (Wilson), loving father of Eric S. Houser, Leif E. Houser (Nanette), Hans S. Houser (Maureen), and Heidi H. Read (Michael), proud grandfather of Dane (Meg Geraci), Erika H. Cox (Bryson), Jordan, Jake, Madison, and Reagan, and great grandfather of Nathan and Blake. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Hauser.
Richard studied at the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton School), but was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in the 82nd Airborne Division, stationed in Fort Bragg, N.C. during the Korean War.
After the war, Richard received his Master's degree in Teaching from Shippensburg University under the G.I. Bill. Prior to retirement, Richard was Regional Director for the U.S. Department of Labor.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
If desired, donations in Richard's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Bradley Funeral Home,
Marlton
www.bradleyfhmarlton.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.