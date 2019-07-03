Home

Services
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
View Map
Richard M. Johnson Sr. Obituary
Richard M. Johnson Sr. of Burlington passed away peacefully into God's loving and eternal care on Saturday, June 29, 2019, with his family beside him. He was 75.

Born in Florence, he called Burlington home all of his life. Richard was employed by the City of Burlington until retirement. He was a volunteer firefighter in Burlington City and Township as well as a member of the Endeavor Emergency Squad. He especially enjoyed working with the Beverly Road Fire Company during their hoagie and flower sales.

Richard loved sharing stories and lively conversations with family and friends. A favorite pastime was going out to breakfast at Cracker Barrel with his nieces, Stephanie and Samantha.

Son of the late George and Beulah Camac, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard M. Johnson Jr.; his grandson, Michael Steve; his sister, Rita Burr; and Albert and Gladys Johnson.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Tom Standen; and sisters, Rose Hoyt (Henry), Judy Anderson (Harry), Carol Morley (Ed) and Georgeann McKeon (Dave). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great-nieces and nephews as well as great-great-nieces and nephews and special friends, Joan Gares, Lee and Helene and Sue and Newt.

Viewings for Richard will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday July 5, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rt. 130 and Beverly Rd., Burlington.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to his family through the web site listed below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on July 3, 2019
