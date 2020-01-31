|
Richard S. Franken of Voorhees, N.J. passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
He was the husband for 68 years to Judy K. Franken, and the father of Marc Franken (Theresa Gaffigan and Jo Ellen "Josie" Reiter (Perry). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a sister.
Relatives and friends are invited beginning at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, to Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, N.J., where funeral services will begin promptly at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Adath Jeshrun Cemetery, Philadelphia, Pa.
Contributions in his name can be made to Penn Frontotemporal Degeneration Research, 3 West Gates Bldg., 3400 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104; to Lions Gate, 1100 Laurel Oak Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043; or to a .
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 31, 2020