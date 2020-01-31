Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:30 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Franken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard S. Franken

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard S. Franken Obituary
Richard S. Franken of Voorhees, N.J. passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

He was the husband for 68 years to Judy K. Franken, and the father of Marc Franken (Theresa Gaffigan and Jo Ellen "Josie" Reiter (Perry). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a sister.

Relatives and friends are invited beginning at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, to Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, N.J., where funeral services will begin promptly at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Adath Jeshrun Cemetery, Philadelphia, Pa.

Contributions in his name can be made to Penn Frontotemporal Degeneration Research, 3 West Gates Bldg., 3400 Spruce St., Philadelphia, PA 19104; to Lions Gate, 1100 Laurel Oak Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043; or to a .

Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.

Cherry Hill, N.J.

www.plattmemorial.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -