Richard S. Morrissey Jr.
Richard S. Morrissey Jr. of Beverly, N.J. passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. He was 31.

Born in Willingboro, N.J. on Oct. 29, 1988, he was the son of the late Richard Sr. and Nancy (Grippe) Morrissey.

Richard Jr. was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran, spending five years serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He enjoyed traveling, backpacking through Europe, meeting people, making new friends, and valued the time spent with family and friends.

Richard is survived by his sisters, Amy Press (Michael), Jennifer Samulis (Peter), and Stephanie Morrissey; his nieces, Claire Samulis, Emma Samulis, and Aubrey Press; his nephews, Benjamin Samulis and Jake Press; his grandmother, Edna Morrissey; and many other loving family members and friends.

Relatives and friends invited to his Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at St. Katherine Drexel All Saints Church, 502 High St., Burlington, NJ 08016. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, all in attendance must follow social distancing guidelines, as well as wearing a mask.

Tributes in Richard's name may be made to N.J. Sharing Network at www.njsharingnetwork.org/contribute.

Raffeo - DiCecco Memorial Home,

Norristown, Pa.

www.raffeodicecco.com


Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
