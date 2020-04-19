|
Richard (AKA Dick) Wurster, formerly of Cinnaminson N.J., passed away on March 29, 2020 in Perth, Australia. He was 84.
He is survived by his wife Carole Wurster, daughters, Linda Apar (Bob), Diana Kelly, Cindy Radford and his sister, Jeanne Woodford.
He is preceded in death by his first wife Georgia Bewley Wurster, and parents Elizabeth Woodford and Elwood Wurster.
Having learned to drive a tractor at age 10, Richard was very helpful on the family farm that grew vegetable and fruit crops including tomatoes for Campbell Soup, corn peaches, watermelon and much more to add to the harvest annually.
When Richard graduated from Palmyra High School he said, "I never want to see the inside of a classroom again." Testing the business world for two years along with the advice of friends and family resulted in a change of mind.
He chose Rutgers University because of its strong agricultural program and he received a BS degree. Onto Univ. of California at Davis for a Master's degree. He then came back to the East coast and he received a PhD in agronomy (agricultural practices) from Cornell University.
Marriage and children intervened and of all places for a young family of five to be sent was a post in Iran in 1965 with the U.S. Agency for International Development. He worked with local farmers on soil remediation and the improvement of farming practices. This work continued in Kampala, Uganda, Africa; later with The International Potato Center in Lima Peru; the Seychelles in the Indian Ocean; Bangladesh; Sudan, Africa; and his last post with the U.N. in Kathmandu, Nepal until he retired in 1998. He chose to spend his retirement years living in Perth, Australia and loved to swim in the Pacific Ocean, often commenting on how much the Perth coastline reminded him of the coastlines of California and Peru.
Wanting to put roots down in the U.S., they built a home in Medford, NJ in 1975. In ensuing years their home was donated to the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge and became what is now the Nature Center.
Services are in Perth, Australia.
Donations may be made to the Woodford Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge in his memory. Cedarrun.org
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 19, 2020