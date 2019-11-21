Home

Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
(856) 589-6308
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish)
Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ
Richard Thomas Reynolds Obituary
Richard T. Reynolds died Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home in Riverside, N.J., where he lived for 36 years. He was 76.

Richard retired from NJN, where he was a Broadcast Engineer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Valerie G. (Burlock).

He is survived by his children, Ian (Mary), Garwood (Melissa), Charles (Alanna Schell), and Maj. Kathryn Hoekje (Nathan), his grandchildren, Kathryn Mae and Madeleine Rose Reynolds, Valerie Jetta and Michell Emerson Hoekje, and his brother, Francis "Bud" Reynolds.

Friends may greet the family from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, at the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave., Pitman, N.J. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish), Pitman Ave., Pitman.

Those desiring may make a contribution to Alcoholics Anonymous at www.aa.org.

Memories may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

Kelley Funeral Home,

Pitman, N.J.

www.kelleyfhpitman.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 21, 2019
