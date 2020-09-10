1/
Ricky D. Harting
Ricky Dwayne Harting of Jobstown, N.J. passed away in the comfort of his own home while surrounded by loving family on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was 57.

Mr. Harting was born in Highland Park, Mich., raised in Blakey, Ga., and had resided in Missouri, Germany and Texas before moving to Jobstown 14 years ago. Ricky served his country honorably for 24 years as a Services Superintendent in the U.S. Air Force, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant.

In his leisure, he enjoyed rooting for his favorite Atlanta-based baseball and football teams, the Braves and the Falcons. But above all, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.

Ricky is survived by his beloved spouse, Edna K. (Helmick) Harting; children, Amber Patterson, Maghen Larson, Ashley McCabe, Victoria Harting, Joseph Ferero, and James Ferero; his sister, Tracy Demkowski; brother, Fred Harting; and grandchildren, Elizabeth Ferero, Anthony Ferero, Nicholas Ferero, Julia Ferero, Jaxson Ferero, Reid Ferero, Leo Ferero, and Noah McCabe. He was previously married to Ms. Faye James Harting of Warrensburg, Mo.

At the request of the family, funeral arrangements will be private.

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
