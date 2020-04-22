|
Rita Ann (Grover) Porter passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, N.J. Rita fought a gallant battle with metabolic and cardiovascular conditions. She was 69 years of age.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen K. Porter.
She is survived by her two sons, Stephen and Joseph; her brother, Ed Grover; her niece, Chelsea; nephew, Chad; cousins, Ronnie and Rita Homen; and nieces, Amy and Rachel. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Carol Porter, her niece, Diana Porter, along with her great nephew, Owen Archer.
Rita had a rich full life in which she loved her motorcycles, her convertible British sports car, her Ford pickup truck and her Old English Sheepdog, Panda. She had an infatuation with Hawaii and greatly enjoyed skiing and any outdoor activities.
Though the latter stages of her life were limited by her physical conditions, she was still a doting and devoted mother to her sons, and sacrificed greatly to help them on their own life's journey. She was a remarkable seamstress, a gifted cook and a talented gardener. She will be dearly missed by all.
A small private ceremony with her closest family will be held Thursday, April 23, by Page Funeral Home at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Burlington.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from the funeral home's web site below.
