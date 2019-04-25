Home

Rita J. Bionda

She was the fun Nanny: kids always left fed and topped off with an ice cream sundae. Behind the stove she was a wiz; not Italian but she sure cooked like one: her lasagna and stuffed shells were to die for. If her TV was on she'd be checking out some old movies, especially Betty Davis. For her music she need look no further than Engelbert Humperdinck.

On a night on the town in New York City she'd meet a guy named Richard. Their marriage was blessed with two children, the late Richard and Lori Bionda; two grandchildren, Jill Vile (Byron) and Joe Hickey; and a great grandchilld, Vivian Vile.

Come celebrate 90 great years at 11:30 a.m. Monday, for a service at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside

Riverside

www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 25, 2019
