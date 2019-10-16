Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home Inc
260 White Horse Ave
Hamilton, NJ 08610
(609) 585-7321
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel at the Masonic Home of N.J.
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at the Masonic Home of N.J.
902 Jacksonville Road,
Burlington, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Jacobstown Baptist Church Cemetery
49 Jacobstown-Arneytown Road
Jacobstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Kulp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Kulp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Kulp Obituary
Rita Kulp of Burlington, formerly of Chesterfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Masonic Home of New Jersey, Burlington. She was 93.

Born in Trenton, Rita was a lifetime area resident. She was retired from Acme Markets after many years of service. She and her late husband were members of Post 491, Yardville, and Bordentown Elks Lodge #2085, Bordentown.

An avid reader, Rita was quite an athlete in her youth and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Union games in her later years. She enjoyed playing Pinochle with her friends and never missed watching Jeopardy on TV.

Daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth Grosch Schleher, and wife for 67 years of the late Russell L. Kulp, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Russell L. Kulp Jr. and Jacqueline Kulp, her daughter and son-in-law, Carol A. and Bill Pulcinella, her grandchildren, Jennifer Fusaro and husband, Vincenzo, Ryan Kulp, Erich Schneider and wife, Adelene, and seven great-grandchildren.

Her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Chapel at the Masonic Home of N.J., 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington, where relatives and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until service time of service. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Jacobstown Baptist Church Cemetery, 49 Jacobstown-Arneytown Road, Jacobstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rita's name to either the Masonic Home of N.J. or Acacia Hospice, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016.

Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home,

Hamilton, N.J.

www.kingstonandkemp.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home Inc
Download Now