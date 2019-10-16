|
|
Rita Kulp of Burlington, formerly of Chesterfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Masonic Home of New Jersey, Burlington. She was 93.
Born in Trenton, Rita was a lifetime area resident. She was retired from Acme Markets after many years of service. She and her late husband were members of Post 491, Yardville, and Bordentown Elks Lodge #2085, Bordentown.
An avid reader, Rita was quite an athlete in her youth and enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Union games in her later years. She enjoyed playing Pinochle with her friends and never missed watching Jeopardy on TV.
Daughter of the late Henry and Elizabeth Grosch Schleher, and wife for 67 years of the late Russell L. Kulp, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Russell L. Kulp Jr. and Jacqueline Kulp, her daughter and son-in-law, Carol A. and Bill Pulcinella, her grandchildren, Jennifer Fusaro and husband, Vincenzo, Ryan Kulp, Erich Schneider and wife, Adelene, and seven great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Chapel at the Masonic Home of N.J., 902 Jacksonville Road, Burlington, where relatives and friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until service time of service. Interment of cremated remains will follow at Jacobstown Baptist Church Cemetery, 49 Jacobstown-Arneytown Road, Jacobstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rita's name to either the Masonic Home of N.J. or Acacia Hospice, 902 Jacksonville Rd., Burlington, NJ 08016.
Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home,
Hamilton, N.J.
www.kingstonandkemp.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 16, 2019