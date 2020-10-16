Rita M. Gannon (Kosmatka) passed away on October 14, 2020. Born in Camden to Stanley and Sarah Kosmatka, Rita was 90 years old. Formerly a longtime resident of Cinnaminson, her final residence was Granville Place, Burlington.Beloved wife of 53 years to the late William S. Gannon. Loving mother of Kathryn (Francis) Lihotz, Maureen (William) Jones, Susan Ward, Theresa (James) Bryan, Rita (Paul) Baloche, Jeanne (Kenneth) Chiaccio, William (Dani) Gannon III. Cherished grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Well-loved resident of the Granville Place family.Rita was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, and music director at both the church and school from 1968 until retirement. She spent her time there conducting church choirs, school plays, and singing at countless weddings and funerals for the church community. After retirement she volunteered her talents to St. Paul's School in Burlington, N.J.A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday, October 20th, 9 to 10 a.m. at GIVNISH OF CINNAMINSON 1200 Route 130 North.Rita's Funeral Mass will follow 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church Branch Pike and Pomona Road, Cinnaminson. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park.We ask that the guests wear masks, exercise social distancing and once you visit with family we ask that you exit the facilities so that others may do the same.In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made in Rita's name to provide musical enrichment to the residents at Granville Place. Make checks payable to:"Granville Place-Kelly Dickinson", 111 Sunset Road, Burlington, NJ 08016.Please note in memo In Memory of Rita Gannon.To share your fondest memories of Rita, please visit the website below.Givnish of Cinnaminson