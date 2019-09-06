|
|
On Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, Rita M. (O'Toole) Kaye of Gloucester City, N.J., passed away. She was 64.
She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Kaye Jr., the loving sister of the late Mary Hodson, and dear aunt of Tara Hodson (Earl Braddock), Doris Hodson (Joseph Guldin) and Joseph Kipp. She is also survived by her dear friend, John McCabe.
Rita was an employee of the CVS Distribution Center in Lumberton for 29 years.
She was a member of the Gloucester City Swim Club and also loved animals.
Relatives and friends are invited to meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the Etherington-Creran Funeral Home, 700 Powell St., Gloucester City, N.J., where Rita's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, Rita's family has suggested memorial donations be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Etherington-Creran Funeral Home,
Gloucester City, N.J.
www.etheringtonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 6, 2019