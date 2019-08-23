|
Rita Marie (Gendek) Szuter of Columbus, N.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at her home. She was 89.
She was born, raised and resided in Trenton, N.J. until moving to Homestead Community in Columbus in 1997.
Born Dec. 19, 1929 in Trenton, she was the daughter of the late Ignatius James and Agnes Wisniewski Gendek. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Szuter, whom she married on Nov. 22, 1951, and sister of the late Eugene Gendek, Eleanor Shestko and Henry Gendek.
She is survived by her sons, Michael M. Szuter (wife, Mary) and Ronald L. Szuter (wife, Irene), her beloved granddaughter, Alexandria Marie Szuter, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Rita was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, Michael, and mother to her two sons, Michael and Ronald. Many years ago she enjoyed singing in the Holy Cross Choir. While her sons where in school, she was a member of the Holy Cross PTA and various parish events. She also was her sons' biggest fan, attending all of their sporting events, never missing a game no matter the distance. She was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan.
She retired at the State of New Jersey in the Department of Treasury, Purchase Bureau after working there for 12 years.
Rita and her husband enjoyed traveling domestically, especially trips to the Jersey Shore and A.C. and across the United States.
Her funeral will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the Winowicz Funeral Home, 308 Adeline Street at Beatty Street, Trenton, where calling hours will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Church of the Holy Cross, 233 Adeline Street, Trenton. Entombment will follow at Garden of St. Mary Assumption, Building E, in St. Mary's Mausoleum in Hamilton Township, N.J.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rita Marie's name to Sacred Heart Parish (in memo indicate Holy Cross Church Application), 343 South Broad St., Trenton, NJ 08608, or to The , P.O. Box 96280, Washington, D.C. 20090.
