Robert A. Dobbin of Aston, Pa. died suddenly on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at home. He was 57.
Born in Philadelphia, he resided in Aston since 1994, previously residing in Willingboro, N.J.
A warehouse manager, Robert was employed by Action Mailers in Aston.
Robert was an avid football fan, but especially an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He also enjoyed visiting the Outer Banks, fishing, jogging, gardening and the outdoors.
A veteran, Robert was a U.S. Marine serving his country.
In addition to his parents, James and Marie Jenziorski Dobbin, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, James Dobbin.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, JoAnn "Jody" Gessley Dobbin; his daughter, Betty Jean Phillips (Kristopher); six siblings, Daniel Dobbin, Joseph Dobbin, Trish Kain, Karen Dobbin, Nancy Felcon and Marie Dobbin; and two grandchildren, Liana and Miya Phillips.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Pagano Funeral Home, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, Pa., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will remain private.
Donations in his name may be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 15, 2019