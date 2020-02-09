|
Robert A. Horton Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side.
Born in Camden, N.J., Robert was a longtime resident of East Windsor and spent his retirement years in the Columbus/Mansfield community.
Robert began his career at RCA Astro Electronics Division, which became part of Lockheed Martin. Working as a Failure Analyst, Robert worked on numerous projects for NASA, the U.S. Air Force, NOAA, and commercial space programs. He retired from Lockheed Martin in 2005 after 40 years of dedicated service.
Robert was a proud member of The First Presbyterian Church of Bordentown; where he served in the past as a Deacon, Elder and Trustee of the church. He was very active in the Four Seasons at Mapleton in Columbus, serving on the board for the community and was a member of the bowling team. Robert also was an avid amateur radio operator.
The son of the late Frederick and Oleata F. Horton, he also was preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley (Anastasia) Trubey and Wayne Horton, and his son-in-law, Dennis E. Healey Sr..
He is survived by his beloved wife, Nina G. Horton, his children, Susan D. Healey and Robert A. Horton Jr. (Brittany Hall), his grandchildren, Dennis E. Healey Jr. (Colleen), Christine A. DeSousa (Brian T.), Larissa Barth (Paul), John Horton (Amanda), James Horton, William Horton, Philip Horton, and Margreate Horton, his great grandchildren, Abigail, Brandon, Christopher, Jude, Gideon,Vivian, Junia, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the First Presbyterian Church of Bordentown, 420 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, NJ 08505, where friends and family may gather from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute a donation in remembrance of Robert to the Mansfield Township Ambulance Corps, 41 Fieldcrest Dr., Columbus, NJ 08022.
