The sadness is palpable. We lost Bob, a resident of Southampton, N.J., on Monday morning, April 27, 2020 of Endocarditis. He was 86.
To all who knew him, he was special and "oh so unique." A tennis player to the end, it was his passion.
A local business owner and operator of Bob Loringer Service Center, he was well known in Burlington County.
Bob had a beautiful voice; he sang often in church and for pleasure, handing cds to friends and family along the way.
He is survived by his wife, Judi (Gamble) Loringer; his children, Rick, Shenee, and Tom; his precious Darbee; his sons, Robert and James, and daughter, Tricia, from his first marriage; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and two sisters, Mary Lou Grady and Jean McClintock.
Bob was particularly grateful to have his brother-in-law Dr. Jim Gamble, who was always there to choose doctors, advise on health issues, and friendship.
He and I are forever grateful to our loyal employee and friend, Jim Bernard, who never ever failed us in good and bad times. He has carried on Bob's legacy in business.
Thank you to all his special friends at Mill Creek Park, with whom he enjoyed many wonderful times playing tennis, and all of our wonderful friends who we love and cherish.
Please sing a happy song or tell a funny joke in his honor.
As was Bob's wish, he has been cremated and there are no services. At a later date we shall celebrate his wonderful life, we loved him so much.
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020