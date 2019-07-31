Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Alloway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert B. Alloway


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert B. Alloway Obituary
Robert "Robbie" B. Alloway passed away July 26, 2019. He was 50.

He attended Lenape High School, Medford, N.J., and worked on his family farm, Jade Run Sod Farm, Vincentown, N.J., throughout his teen years and into his adult life. "The Farm" was in his heart and soul.

Robbie was preceded in death by his wife, Danielle Mikulski-Alloway.

He is survived by his parents, Sam and Judie Alloway of Barnegat Light, N.J., and Robert and Maryann Sharp of Oakton, Va. He was the loving father to daughters, Samantha Storck (Kevin) of Marlton, N.J., and Shelby Rauch (Derek) of Southampton, N.J.; son, Cole Alloway of Southampton, N.J.; grandsons, Samuel and Ryker Rauch of Southampton, N.J.; the beloved brother of Jennifer Alloway of Marlton, N.J.; and his Aunt (Auntie) Carrieanne Grundner of Vincentown, N.J.

"There are special people in our lives that never leave us even after they are gone. In our hearts forever."

Private services will be held.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now