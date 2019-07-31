|
Robert "Robbie" B. Alloway passed away July 26, 2019. He was 50.
He attended Lenape High School, Medford, N.J., and worked on his family farm, Jade Run Sod Farm, Vincentown, N.J., throughout his teen years and into his adult life. "The Farm" was in his heart and soul.
Robbie was preceded in death by his wife, Danielle Mikulski-Alloway.
He is survived by his parents, Sam and Judie Alloway of Barnegat Light, N.J., and Robert and Maryann Sharp of Oakton, Va. He was the loving father to daughters, Samantha Storck (Kevin) of Marlton, N.J., and Shelby Rauch (Derek) of Southampton, N.J.; son, Cole Alloway of Southampton, N.J.; grandsons, Samuel and Ryker Rauch of Southampton, N.J.; the beloved brother of Jennifer Alloway of Marlton, N.J.; and his Aunt (Auntie) Carrieanne Grundner of Vincentown, N.J.
"There are special people in our lives that never leave us even after they are gone. In our hearts forever."
Private services will be held.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 31, 2019