Robert B. Welsted of Westampton passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Samaritan Hospice Unit in Mount Holly. He was 68.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Mr. Welsted was a 1970 graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School where he played football and ran track.
He earned bachelor of arts degree from the University of Oklahoma. For a few years, he worked as a welder and did oil rig work but for the majority of his life he worked as a Corrections Officer for the State of New Jersey.
He was retired from the Mid-State Correctional Facility. For a short period, he served as an air medivac crewman with the US Air Force Reserves.
Robert enjoyed landscaping, trees, and horticulture. He was an exceptional photographer and enjoyed traveling to interesting locations. He had a lifelong interest in football, karate, wrestling, and other physical activities. He was a trumpet player as well as a devotee of all sorts of music and cinema.
He is survived by his brother Richard and his sister Barbara Welsted of New Jersey. He was the son of the late Irving and Virginia Welsted.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, February 11 from 1-2 pm at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. A funeral service will begin at 2pm. Burial in St. Paul's Wurtemburg Cemetery in Rhinebeck, NY will be held on Thursday.
Contributions in his memory may be made to an educational related .
Perinchief Chapels
Mt. Holly, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 9, 2020