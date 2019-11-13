|
He taught geography and sociology at Riverside High, shaping girls and boys into men and women. Robert was a strong educator and strict disciplinarian, but the kids loved him. They knew he felt the same. And it wasn't just in the classroom; he coached Pop Vernon Basketball and high school cross country: Robert got the most out of his athletes.
With his own children it was no different; he was always there, gave them everything he had and needed little more than his "dad look" to get results. And he took the time to hear his grandkids, offering a little sage advice on the way.
Robert also supported others in the education community with his involvement in the NJEA. Spare time usually found him with a rod in his hand, fishing everywhere from the Rancocas to Biscayne Bay. Of course, he had a little gamble in him: Robert battled the poker machines in Atlantic City and bet his fair share of trifectas. He even owned his own racehorse, Messell. His love of sport showed when his T.V. was on: he'd watch any sporting event except curling.
Teaching at Riverside High earned him more than a paycheck. It's there he'd meet the lovely Barbara Jordan. Their marriage was blessed by five children: Theresa Kearns, Scott Jordan, Todd Jordan (Colleen), Caroline Krisciunas and Derek Jordan (Elizabeth), and later by four grandchildren.
His family will celebrate 81 great years privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The V Foundation for Cancer Research (jimmyv.org) will be appreciated.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 13, 2019