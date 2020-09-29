Robert C. Silcox Sr. of Mount Holly passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Virtua-Memorial Hospital. He was 74.Born in Morristown, N.J., Bob was a graduate of Roxbury High School, Class of 1964. He went on to play football at Moravian College, from where he graduated in 1968. He served in the U.S. Army as a First Lieutenant from 1969-1972.While stationed at Fort Dix and living at the Smithville Mansion, he made the decision to establish his real estate and to make Mount Holly his home.He was President and Owner of Terra Associates, a commercial real estate and development company for over 46 years. Bob spent his time serving others in the Burlington County area. He served on the Mount Holly Board of Education for 24 years and was instrumental in recognizing special service needs in our local public schools. He went on to serve as chairman of the Burlington County Special Services School district and served as chairman of the Burlington County Institute of Technology. He served on the Virtua Foundation Board for over 40 years and as chairman for 14 years, and recently served on the Virtua Board of Trustees. He also served as president of the Children's Home of Mount Holly, and Vice Chairman of the Mount Holly Municipal Utilities Board. Robert also was a member and past-president of the Mount Holly Rotary Club. He was a Paul Harris Fellow and was named a Distinguished Citizen by the Burlington County Boy Scouts.Bob is survived by his loving wife, Marsha (Seeger), who basked in his glow for 46 years of marriage. He was the proud father of Carly Hudson (Joshua) of Mount Laurel and Robert Silcox Jr. (Kimberly) of Medford. He adored his three granddaughters, Giana, Evelyn and Madeline, and also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Linda Silcox, nephews, Frank Silcox and Craig Silcox, niece, Tracy Silcox, mother-in-law, Hazel Seeger, and sister-in-law, Sally Seeger.He was preceded in death by his mother, Ann, and brother, William.Bob was a father, brother and friend to so many more beyond his blood relations. Nothing was more important to Bob than his family. He enjoyed playing golf with his friends at Burlington Country Club and especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren on Long Beach Island.After enduring a courageous fight, Bob left us too soon. We mourn the loss of a legend. Since the pandemic is preventing us from having a party that is truly worthy of Bob's legacy, we ask that all of you, from wherever you are, raise a glass in his honor. And to all of his friends in low places and high, we toast in your honor. Cheers.Relatives and friends may attend his walkthrough visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, his Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly for family and close friends only. Burial will be in the Mount Holly Cemetery.Bob was passionate in his support of the Virtua Foundation's Mobile Grocery Store effort to feed people in Camden County and Burlington County. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Virtua Foundation, 4th Floor, 303 Lippincott Dr., Marlton, NJ 08053.Perinchief Chapels,Mount Holly