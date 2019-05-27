|
Robert Colvin Herber, formerly of Cinnaminson, died April 23, 2019, in Mount Joy, Pa. He was 90.
He was born in Pottsville, Pa., was graduated from Ursinus College, Collegeville, Pa., and received his Master of Arts degree from the School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C. He was the recipient of the first Fulbright International Relations Scholarship awarded to a resident of Pennsylvania, and thereafter studied at two universities in Great Britain.
Mr. Herber then joined the U.S. State Department and served with the U.S. Embassy in Indonesia for several years. For many years he was associated with the Foreign Policy Research Institute, first connected with the University of Pennsylvania, and then with Tufts University, in Cambridge, Mass.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn Christ; and his niece, Kathy Wieder, both of Brookhaven, Pa. He was married to the late Margaret Henderson Herber for more than 48 years, and was a long-time member and former Elder of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Cinnaminson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2618 New Albany Road, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
In lieu of floral tributes, memorial contributions may be made to the church.
