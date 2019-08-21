Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Robert D. Kitchin Obituary
Robert D. Kitchin, "Kitch," passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 84.

Robert grew up in Indian Mills, N.J., the son of the late Thelma Kitchin and Harry and Florence Kitchin. He was a graduate of Rancocas Valley.

Robert was retired from PSE&G after 32 years.

He was an avid baseball player and Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. He loved hunting, motorcycling, golf, and travel. He loved spending winters in Florida.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Robert leaves his wife, Carol Reid Kitchin; daughter, Lynn Gifford (James); son, Dale Kitchin (Kim); and son, Dean Kitchin (Debbie). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christina, Benjamin, Morgan, and Camryn.

Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Contributions in his name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 21, 2019
