Robert D. Morris of Browns Mills passed away after a long illness Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly. He was 68.
He was fondly known as "Moose" and "Bobbie" and was born and raised in Camden, N.J., living there until moving to Browns Mills in 1976.
He was employed by Cherry Hill Toyota as a Master Technician for 29 years before his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and sailing his boat on the Barnegat Bay.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, George and Gladys Morris; and a brother, Charles.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Majchrzak Morris; two daughters, Dawn Morris Scott and Kathleen Scarpiello. He will be missed by his six grandchildren, Jeffrey, Julia, and Ryan Scott, and Emily and Kaitlyn Hillman, and Nick Scarpiello.
Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family at a later date
Memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the Gift of Life @ www.giftoflife.org/contrib
Moore Funeral Home,
Browns Mills
Published in Burlington County Times on June 30, 2019