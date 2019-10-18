|
|
Robert "Bobby" Dever of the village of Rancocas, N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, surrounded by his wife, daughter, and son-in law. He was 82.
Bobby was born in Centerton, N.J. to Ruth and Herbert Dever. He was a longtime resident of Rancocas for more than 65 years.
He proudly served in the U.S. Marines and worked as a machinist for over 55 years, beginning at United Aero in Burlington, N.J. and retiring from Opex Corp. in Moorestown, N.J.
Bobby was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His family was everything to him. He was a lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan, loved working in his vegetable garden, tinkering with his classic cars, or listening to his favorite music.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Katherine "Kay" (Lucas) Dever; his daughter, Tricia Bruce; son-in-law, Duane Bruce; his grandsons, Robert "Bobby" and Patrick Bruce; brother, Earl Dever; sisters, Joan Smith and Dorothy Johnson; sisters-in-law, Barbara Farace and Janet Curran; brothers-in-law, Woody Lucas, Bob Lucas and Richard Lucas; along with many nieces and nephews.
Bobby's kind, gentle and selfless soul will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Services and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Email condolences to the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Ed Kaelin III,
Lee Funeral Home,
Mount Holly
leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 18, 2019