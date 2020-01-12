|
Robert Douglas Joslin, "Bobby," of Pemberton Township, N.J., passed away from health complications on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. He was 67.
The son of Melvin and Maria Joslin, Bobby was born Dec. 31, 1951 in Germany. He grew up in Germany until his teen years. The family settled in Presidential Lakes, and he spent the remainder of his teen years there.
After graduating from Pemberton Township High School, Bobby joined the U.S. Army and served three years in Germany. This gave him the opportunity to spend time with his German relatives.
After he was discharged from the Army, Bobby began his career at Fort Dix as a mechanic, and later transferred to Maguire AFB. He retired with 39 years of Federal Civil Service.
Bobby was a great mechanic and was always willing to work on vehicles for his friends and neighbors. He was a huge racing fan, and raced his car at Atco for years. He loved baseball, coached Babe Ruth and some of the base teams; he played as often as possible. He was an avid N.Y. Mets and Miami Dolphins fan. He loved to hunt with his Dad, his brother, Joe Green, and his son, in his younger years.
Bobby met his first wife, Joyce, was married in 1976, and had his eldest son, Jason in 1977, and his second son, Christopher "CJ" in 1979. Bobby taught Jason the mechanics trade and taught CJ how to play baseball. Bobby is proud of both of his sons for becoming the men they are today.
Bobby and Bertha were married in 2004. They live in their Pemberton home with his beloved dog, Izzy.
He is survived by his wife Bertha, his sons, Jason (Theresa) of Pemberton and Christopher "CJ" (Kate); his four precious grandchildren: twins, Alisyn and Aliyah, Christopher and Liana; and his step-daughter, Kelly and her son, Kevin. Bobby is also survived by his older brother, Ernie (Becky), and his nieces, Renee' and Bernadette.
The Joslin family would like to thank the many healthcare professionals, friends and families that provided support in the last few months.
Relatives and friends may attend his graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 758516.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020