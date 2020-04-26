|
|
Robert E. Bickel of Tabernacle, N.J. died at home on April 22, 2020.
He was formerly of Philadelphia, Pa. He was the beloved husband of late Pauline (Piotrowski), dearest father of late Donna (Herbert) Gruenberg of Browns Mills, Deborah (Ray) Gager of Atco, Robin Bickel of Tabernacle, and late Robert A (Kristen) Bickel of Tabernacle.
He is also survived by three grandchildren: Joseph Terry (Nicky Karas) of Philadelphia, Christina (Charles) Steele of Browns Mills, and Nicole Lynn Gruenberg (Brian Knapp) of Hamilton and two great grandchildren: Ethan Steele and Breelynn Steele.
He was also preceded in death by his parents Henry & Beatrice along with siblings Henry, Dorothy, Frederic, Eileen, and survived by sister Beatrice Bickel of Philadelphia.
Robert retired as a truck driver from Kansas Beef Industries, Philadelphia, Pa. in 1995.
He loved working on cars and tinkering on things. He loved going to the casinos, especially Harrahs. He loved watching television, sports, game shows, and especially old tv shows, enjoyed playing slot machines on his tablets and of course the N.J. lottery, mostly scratch offs.
He loved spending time with his family and tantalizing the little ones. He will be remembered as an incredible loving, dedicated, hardworking, supportive husband and father. All who knew him will miss his engaging personality, friendly demeanor, quick wit, and friendship.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Robert's memory be made to one of his many charities that he contributed to: St Labre Indian School Ashland Montana 590004 [www.stlabre.org].
Due to the current pandemic and quarantine, services for Robert will be held privately.
Condolences can be sent at the website below.
Lechner Funeral Home
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020