1/1
Robert E. Renshaw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sweeney; many nieces and nephews and his dog, Dolly, whose paws barely ever touched the ground.

Come celebrate 85 wonderful years that Bob graced us with his presence on Saturday 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. at Jesus Good Shepherd Parish, St. Joseph's Church, Beverly.

Social Distancing and masks are required.

Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude (stjude.org) are greatly appreciated.

Sweeney Funeral Home

Riverside, NJ

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved