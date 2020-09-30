Sweeney; many nieces and nephews and his dog, Dolly, whose paws barely ever touched the ground.
Come celebrate 85 wonderful years that Bob graced us with his presence on Saturday 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. at Jesus Good Shepherd Parish, St. Joseph's Church, Beverly.
Social Distancing and masks are required.
Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude (stjude.org
) are greatly appreciated.
Sweeney Funeral Home
Riverside, NJ