Robert E. Stockton, "Gene," of Burlington Township, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 95.
Born in Burlington on Nov. 22, 1924, Gene remained a lifetime area resident. A graduate of Wilbur Watts, Burlington High School, Class of 1942, Gene enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1943, serving on the USS Ashtabula, an oil tanker in the South Pacific, as a Radar Man. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
He worked for The Campbell Soup Company for 38 years, at the Equipment Center in Moorestown, N.J. as a Plant Controller, retiring in 1991. Gene was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus Burlington Council #589 and a past Grand Knight.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Goodwin and Anna Stockton; in-laws, Howard and Marion Robinson; wife of 68 years, Doris V. Stockton; children, James Stockton, Marilyn Stockton, and Stacie Stockton Petrone; grandson, Gary Riley; as well as his siblings, Margaret Lewis, William Stockton and Elizabeth Mudrick.
He is survived by daughters, Ginny Wilson (Joe), Joyce Watson, Sharon Riley (Barry), Teresa Hartner (Dave), Kathie Wiese (Gordon), and Claire Brown, and a son-in-law, Michael Petrone, as well as 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Paul R.C. Church, 223 E. Union St., Burlington. Burial will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Jacksonville Road, Burlington.
Donations in Gene's name may be made to the Parish of St. Katharine Drexel, 223 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016, or to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 (samaritan.nj.org).
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 20, 2020