Robert F. D'Entremont
Robert F. D'Entremont, fondly known to most as Rocky, a resident of Mount Holly, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2020. He was 76.

Born May 9, 1944 in Boston, Mass. to the late James and Ruth D'Entremont, Rocky graduated from Walpole High School in 1962. He entered the U.S. Navy, graduating from the U.S. Navy Nuclear Power School and serving in the Submarine service for six years. After his honorable discharge, he worked in the The Naval Ship Systems Engineering Station (NAVSSES) in Philadelphia.

Later he joined his father-in-law, Joseph Gallagher, at the Gallagher Insurance Agency, where he worked for nearly two decades. He then moved on as a realtor with Alloway Associates.

Rocky was a long trusted and loved member of the First Presbyterian Church and an active member of community leadership within Mount Holly. If there was a parade, festival or special event to benefit the town, he was a part of it. He was a loving and generous friend, neighbor and family man. We will remember him always having a camera hanging from his neck ready to document everything he could. He touched so many lives in and around Mount Holly with his kindness, charity and joy.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Teresa "Terri" Gallagher D'Entremont, and his children, Shane (Caitlin), Jason and Ashley. He was a lifelong father figure to two young grandchildren, Nikayla and Camron, and is also survived by his grandchildren, Hannah, Colin, Alexander, Emma, Gavin, Ciara, and William. A brother of the late Judy, Rocky is also survived by three brothers, James (Lynn), Keith (Sue), and Phillip (Becky), as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

We are so fortunate to have been blessed with a husband, father, brother and friend with such a pure heart. He will be terribly missed by us all.

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held privately and limited to immediate family. A public memorial celebration for his extended network of friends and colleagues will be scheduled at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Rocky's memory to the following organizations:

firstpresmtholly.org/giving OR

secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=55995&55995.donation=form1 OR

give.skincancer.org/give/274781/#!/donation/checkout

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
