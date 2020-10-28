Robert Frederick Fritz Jr. of Lumberton, N.J., and most recently Millsboro, Del., passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
He was born 76 years ago in Abington, Pa., and moved as a young child to Medford Lakes and later to Lumberton, N.J. As a child and teenager, he loved the freedom that Medford Lakes gave him and his friends to run the woods like Daniel Boone. Everyone that knew him said he was born 100 years too late.
He was the son of the late Olivia B. Fritz and Robert F. Fritz Sr.
Bob was the beloved husband of Maria Kathleen "Kathy" Fritz of Lumberton, N.J., and most recently Millsboro, Del., and the loving father of Jason R. Fritz (Samantha) of Medford. He was the proud Pop-Pop of Mister Hudson S. Fritz, and the loving step-father of Danielle K. Armstrong of Morrisville, Pa. and E. Michelle Gramlich (Joe) of Upper Black Eddy, Pa. Bob was the brother of Carol O. Calhoun of Tabernacle, N.J., and the uncle to many nieces and nephews. He also was friend to many, many friends.
Bob attended Milton H. Allen Elementary School in Medford, N.J. and graduated from Lenape High School in 1962. During summers in high school, he worked with his father at John T. Bennet Company in Philadelphia. After high school, Bob served in the Air Force National Guard 108th Supply Squadron. Then, he worked for Weyerhaeuser Lumber Company, was a first mate on a fishing boat, and served as a masonry laborer before becoming a brick mason. Bob worked professionally for over 30 years as a mason for the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Local 5 of Bordentown, N.J.
After retirement he worked for J.J. White Cranberry farm. He was a man of many talents and was self- taught in many trades.
He enjoyed civil war history and in the '60s he attended reenactments in Virginia. He was a regular at flea markets, always searching for the oldest and most interesting memorabilia. He entertained all that knew and loved him with his dynamic storytelling. Bob loved sharing his latest projects and treasures. His favorite times were spent with his wife, children, and many friends. His garage was well-known as his favorite place to entertain his friends when they stopped for a beer and a chat.
Bob had many interests like hunting, boating, cooking, gardening, barbequing, welding, skiing, and cranberry farming. One of his absolute favorite hobbies was fishing. He shared SO many trips and stories with his friends and family. He could stand on the beach for hours, fishing and studying the birds while enjoying time in nature. He especially loved surf fishing, but never turned down a fresh water or fly fishing adventure.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet his family from 1 to 2 p.m., and enjoy a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, N.J. Inurnment will be held privately.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorial donations in Bob's name to a charity of your choice
