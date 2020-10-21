Robert G. Kilian of Burlington, N.J. passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home in the Masonic Village. He was 76.Robert was born in Bristol, Pa. to the late Henry G. and Virginia Kilian. The husband of the late Jean and brother of the late Henry Kilian and John Kilian, Robert is survived by his daughters, Kristin Worrell and Kimberly Usery; his grandchildren, Easton, Zachary and Taylor; his siblings, Paul and Barbara; and his best friend, Art Yoos.After graduating high school, Robert was drafted in 1965 into the U.S. Army for two years. After serving in the Army, he was a police officer for 20 years and went to Newark College of Engineering and later graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering.He worked for PSE&G for several years followed by Stone & Webster. He retired from PSE&G in 2014. Robert was a volunteer firefighter in Burlington Township at Independence Fire Co. for many years.He loved to be outside at the Jersey Shore fishing and enjoying sausage sandwiches on the boardwalk. He loved to go camping all over South Jersey and garden in his backyard. He loved to have a good time and joke with everyone around him.A visitation will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.Lechner Funeral Home,Medford