|
|
Robert G. Paul of Gloucester City, N.J. passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at home. He was 38.
Born in Camden, he was a longtime resident of Browns Mills, N.J.
He is survived by his parents, Charles and Patricia Drayton; one brother, Samuel; one sister, Victoria; six nieces and nephews, Vicki Lee, Alexia, Makayla, Sammy Jr., Mckenna and Isabella.
Relatives and friends may call from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
Moore Funeral Home
Brown Mills, N.J.
moorefuneralservicesinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 29, 2019