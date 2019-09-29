Home

Robert Paul
Robert G. Paul Obituary
Robert G. Paul of Gloucester City, N.J. passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at home. He was 38.

Born in Camden, he was a longtime resident of Browns Mills, N.J.

He is survived by his parents, Charles and Patricia Drayton; one brother, Samuel; one sister, Victoria; six nieces and nephews, Vicki Lee, Alexia, Makayla, Sammy Jr., Mckenna and Isabella.

Relatives and friends may call from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.

Moore Funeral Home

Brown Mills, N.J.

moorefuneralservicesinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 29, 2019
