Robert H. "Bob" Gallagher of Columbus, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Camden, N.J. He was 93.
Bob was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to John A. and Elizabeth V. (O'Connor) Gallagher on June 27, 1926. Bob attended high school in Irvington, N.J.
Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and spent over 28 years serving his country with honor and dedication. After years of hard work and dogged determination, Robert achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, the highest rank attainable as an enlisted man, and at the time of this extremely difficult achievement he was the youngest sailor to have done so. Bob earned many medals during his long and distinguished Naval career. He was extremely proud of his Naval service and rightfully so. He also loved to tell stories of his adventures in the Navy to anyone who would listen and it was always a pleasure to hear them.
After retirement from the U.S. Navy, Bob went to work for 15 years at 3M in Cinnaminson, N.J., retiring as an electronics repair technician. There weren't many electronic machines at the time that Bob couldn't fix.
Upon retiring from 3M, Bob had many interests he pursued. He enjoyed cooking (Asian cuisine was his favorite), gardening, traveling and also discovered a particular talent for painting, which he continued in to his 90s.
Bob also enjoyed many, many friends and received many awards and honors for his community outreach as well as his many years of work with The V.F.W. Post 26 in Bordentown, N.J. Bob also was a Master Mason and was a generous donor to many charities and benevolent organizations.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen C. Gallagher, his brother, Jim and wife, Pat, and his youngest daughter, Kathy "Kat" Johnson.
He is survived by his current wife, Gloria E. (Devereux) Gallagher; his daughter, Susan Keller (Rick); son, Steven Gallagher (Laura); son-in-law, Charles Johnson; stepchildren, Colleen Devereux (Lyndee), Denise Maconi (Dave), and Bradd Devereux (Susan); grandchildren, Sarah, Patrick, Christopher, CJ, Kimberly, David, Darrin, Dana, Cale, Daymond, and Bianca; two great grandchildren, Scarlett and Violet; and several nieces.
His stories, anecdotes, limericks, huge smile, corny jokes and infectious laugh will be sorely missed by all who loved him. Sleep well Master Chief, we shall meet again.
Unfortunately, due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, no services will be held at this time. Robert's interment will be at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery located in Arneytown, N.J. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the cemetery web site: www.nj.gov/military/veterans/services/cemetery/ for updates on when services may resume and how to visit the gravesite prior to returning to normal operations. Additional notifications will be published in the future identifying when there will be a full funeral service with military honors at the cemetery for Robert.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the following organizations or to the : The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society: www.nmcrs.org, or s Family Support: www.wwfs.org.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 3, 2020