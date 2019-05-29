|
Robert H. Morris Sr. passed away suddenly May 27, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was a resident of Cinnaminson since 1965.
He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Hazel (McLaughlin); loving father of Robert H. Morris Jr. (Donna), Timothy J. Morris, William F. Morris, and the late Patrick R. Morris; loving Pop-pop to Melissa Ann Morris, Jessica Lynn Robinson (Joseph), Robert Wayne Trammell Jr., Rebecca Lynn Morris, and Patrick Richard Morris Jr.; and great- grandfather of Wesley Robinson, Luna Davis and Wyatt Jack.
Bob was a retired self-employed electrical contractor and was a former employee at Harder's Electric in Palmyra from many years.
Bob started his involvement with the Maple Shade Fire Department and then became a lifelong member of the Cinnaminson Fire Department, affiliated with Station 201.
Bob helped establish the Cinnaminson Fire Commission. Over the course of his involvement, Bob served as Fire Chief, Fire Marshall and Fire Commissioner.
Bob enjoyed wood working, model trains, the Philadelphia Eagles and most importantly, Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North. Interment will take place in Lakeview Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hunter's Heroes Foundation, P.O. Box 2247, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077, [email protected]
Published in Burlington County Times on May 29, 2019