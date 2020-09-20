Robert Harold Atkinson passed from this life at home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the age of 89. He is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife of 69 years, Verna (Raymond) Atkinson; two daughters, Denise Atkinson and Dezra Richmond and son-in-law, Curt Richmond; his granddaughter, Tae Richmond-Moll and grandson-in-law, Jeff Richmond-Moll; great- grandson, Beck; great-granddaughter, Willa; his sister, Donna Hieshima; two brothers, Charlie Atkinson (Sharon) and Richard Atkinson (Bonnie); sister-in-law, Carolyn Tice; and many nieces and nephews.
Born in Mount Holly, N.J. and raised in Vincentown, he graduated in the class of 1950 at Pemberton High School and was drafted in the U.S. Army, serving in Korea.
He was a member of B.A.C. Local 5 Bricklayers Union, a Master Mason of Mount Holly No. 14, and Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite N.M.J., USA. He attended construction management classes at Rutgers, Temple and Rider, and worked as a Construction Manager for more than half a century.
Robert was an active member at Hainesport Baptist, Shawnee Baptist and most recently a member at Stone Hill Church in Princeton.
Bob and Verna built their home in Lumberton and lived there 55 years before moving to Princeton in 2012.
His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16.
Memorial services will be held at Stone Hill Church and Shawnee Baptist Church once COVID restrictions are lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to America's Keswick (americaskeswick.org/support
) and/or Princeton Medical Center Hospice Care (princetonhcs.org/care-services/princeton-homecare/what-we-do/hospice-program
