Robert Harold Krause of Yorktown, Va. passed away Monday, June 17, 2019. He was 65.
Bob was born in Montgomery, Alabama, but grew up in Pemberton, N.J. He served our country as an officer in the U.S. Air Force for 28 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. After retiring, he continued to work for the Air Force as a civilian at Langley Air Force Base.
He had been a Yorktown resident since 1993 and a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church and School. Bob was an eternal optimist, as evidenced by his lifelong support of the Philadelphia Phillies, and he never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Gloria Jean Krause, his parents, Harold and Irene, and his brother, Roger.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Krause of Amelia; his daughter, Caroline Krause Hundley (Bryan) of Chesapeake; grandsons, Brandon and Lucas; his sister, Diane Costello (David) of Beverly, N.J.; his nephew, Paul (Heidi); and nieces, Amy, Katie, Julie, and Emily.
A celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Resurrection Lutheran Church and School, Newport News, Va. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service in the church social hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Resurrection Lutheran Church and School, 765 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Amory Funeral Home,
Grafton, Va.
amoryfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 19, 2019