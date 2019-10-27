|
Robert J. Hill of Medford Lakes, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 89.
Robert honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was an attorney and worked for the IRS for more than 25 years. He was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Patricia C. Hill, in 2012; and his brother, Howard Hill Jr.
He is survived by his daughters, Lee Ann Day (Travis) of Monroe, La. and Roberta Sherlock (Tim) of Medford; his grandchildren, Vasser Robert Day, Miller Russell Day, Luke Joseph Sherlock, Jake Robert Sherlock, and Ryan John Sherlock; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Road, Medford, NJ 08055, where a gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately for the family.
Mathis Funeral Home
Medford
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 27, 2019