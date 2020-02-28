Burlington County Times Obituaries
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
260 High St.
Mount Holly., NJ
View Map
Robert J. McCabe Obituary
Robert J. McCabe of Lumberton passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 68.

Bob grew up in Mount Holly before moving to Lumberton 29 years ago. He was a graduate of Rancocas Valley High School and Trenton State College. He was employed with Pfizer as a Pharmaceutical Representative.

Bob loved to travel, especially with his wife, Carol, and always seemed to know someone wherever he went. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, and also enjoyed a weekly game of golf with his boyhood friends.

He adored his family, especially his daughter, Megan, and his grandson, Matthew, whom affectionately referred to Bob as his "Poppy."

Son of the late Thomas and Mary (Keating) McCabe, and brother of the late Maureen McCabe and Barbara "Bonnie" Parker, he is survived by his loving wife, Carol (Woodward) McCabe, daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Adam Lotrario, his grandson, Matthew Lotrario, his future grandson, Alex, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the () or to the Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia (mageerehab.org).





Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 28, 2020
