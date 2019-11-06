|
Robert J. McDermott, of Mount Laurel, N.J., died peacefully at home Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, following a period of declining health. He was 94.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1925, in Belford, N.J., the son of John and Alvina McDermott.
He graduated from Red Bank Catholic HS in June 1943 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He received his B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Detroit in 1951.
He worked for Texaco for more than 30 years.
On Sept. 1, 1951, he married the love of his life, Jacqueline (Sullivan). Together they raised 10 children.
Jacqueline preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 2004.
He is survived by his ten children, Robert (Sandra) of San Antonio, Texas; Jacqueline (John Kolbeck of Round Rock, Texas; Thomas (Denise) of Milton, Del.; Andrew of Potsdam, N.Y.; Kathleen of Melrose, Mass.; Margaret of Mt. Laurel, N.J.; Rev. Msgr. John of Burlington, Vt.; Patricia (Donald) Nigro of Collingswood, N.J.; Mary Alice (David) Mirhady of Burnaby, BC; and Mary Elizabeth (Andrew) Leahy of Galesburg, Ill. He is also survived by his siblings, Lois, Benedict, Joe, Kathryn, Donald, and Ann, as well as his 22 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
He was a man of great faith, compassion and charity.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 and Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. all at Saint John Neumann RC Church, 560 Walton Ave, Mount Laurel, N.J. Burial will be private.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sloan Robinson for the medical care he provided their father over many years,
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 26 Harmony School Road, Flemington, NJ 08822.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 6, 2019