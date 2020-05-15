|
|
Robert J. Sullivan, of Moorestown, N.J. passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was 90.
Mr. Sullivan was born in Jersey City, N.J. and had resided in Florida for 40 years before moving to Moorestown three years ago.
Robert received a Bachelor's Degree from Fordham University and he proudly served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict in the US Army. He was an engineer with many talents and hobbies including woodworking and genealogy. He loved being outside feeding the birds and growing vegetable gardens. But above all, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret Cunningham Sullivan; adoring children, Gene Sullivan, Barbara Denike, Steve Sullivan, Margaret Audet, Susan Rojas and Maureen Sullivan; affectionate grandchildren, Brian, Daniel, Rebecca, Kevin, Laura, Christina, Michael, Kathryn, Robert, Evan; cherished great-grandchildren, Tyler, Connell, Annabelle; fond son-in-laws, Michael, Steve, Jesus; caring daughter-in law, Mary Beth.
Out of concern for public health, funeral services and final disposition will be private.
Mount Laurel Home for Funerals
Mt. Laurel, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 15, 2020