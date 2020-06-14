Robert K. McCleery, longtime resident of Willingboro, passed away on June 10th. He was 82.



He taught at Triton Regional High School for 39 years, was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Willingboro, was an instructor with Literacy Volunteers of America, and was an instructor in the L.I.F.E. program at Trenton State prison.



He was survived by five sons: Bob (Cindy) of Lumberton, Doug (Renee) of Hopewell, Dave (Sue) of South Amboy, Dwight and Scott of Willingboro, brothers John and Charles (Joe), and eight grandchildren: Melissa, Caitlin, Shannon, Emma, Aislinn, John, Eliza and Aidan.



He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Anne.



A Memorial Service will be held a future date.



