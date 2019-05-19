|
Robert Kalmbach of Tabernacle, N.J., formerly of Moorestown, sailed off into the sunset on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after 90 years of a life well-lived.
He joins his parents, Herbert and Emilie Kalmbach, and his beloved wife, Caroline "Callie" in the hereafter.
Bob is survived by his son, Scott Kalmbach, daughter, Tory Cramer and husband, Wick McConnon, and granddaughter, Callie Cramer.
Bob grew up in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia, and spent summers at Mirror Lake in Browns Mills where he developed a love of sailing. He built his first sailboat by hand and went on to win many races up and down the eastern seaboard. Soon after marrying Callie, they moved to a magical farm in Moorestown where they raised their kids, horses and the best corn you've ever tasted.
Bob could build and repair just about anything, and started his career as a building contractor. He went on to teach those skills to generations of building trade students at the Burlington County Vocational School (now BCIT) and then worked for many years at the Burlington County Special Services School as the Facilities Manager.
Bob's family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Brightview Mount Laurel and Serenity Hospice for taking care of him with great kindness and compassion.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held this summer.
If you would like to make a donation in Bob's memory, please consider the Pinelands Preservation Alliance.
