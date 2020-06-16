On Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Robert Kitch passed away at the age of 74."Bob" was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Charles and Margaret Kitch.He graduated from Bishop Neumann High School in 1963 before starting a career at United Engineers & Constructors. He also spent years working at Holman Lincoln-Mercury and The Home Depot.In 1968, Bob married Suzanne (Kelly) of Philadelphia, daughter of John and Mary Kelly. Bob and Sue raised their family in Haddon Township, N.J.Bob was preceded in death by Suzanne, and leaves behind his two sons, Jason (Stacey) and Matthew (Dawn), five grandchildren, Owen, Ashley, Charlie, Andrew and Ethan, and a dear friend, Josephine Hogan.Bob loved soccer, music, and the arts. He enjoyed watching his grandkids' games, Liverpool FC, This Old House, and The Walnut Street Theater.Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, the family held a private service. A memorial to celebrate Bob's life will be announced at a later date.Lechner Funeral Home,Medford