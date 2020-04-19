|
voted wife of 35 years, Jocelyn 'Jo' Kuchera (Andrews), his beloved children: Matthew (wife LeAnne), children Brody, Ella, and Sophie), Davidson (daughter Jaynalyse), Robert (wife Amanda), and Ashton (fiancé Dan Neelans), his loving mother Antoinette 'Toni' Kuchera, and his cherished siblings: Gil (life partner Dee Zamiska), Denise Rosmus (husband Keith), Jamie Kuchera, and numerous other loving family members.
Mark was born in Canonsburg, Pa. on June 9, 1961 to Antoinette and Andrew 'Gil' Kuchera. He was a graduate of the class of 1979 of Canon McMillan High School. In addition to being a state champion wrestler, he was also a standout athlete on the football team. He attended Virginia Military Institute where he continued his wrestling career and more importantly, met his beloved wife, Jocelyn.
Mark spent 36 years working for S.P. Richards before retiring in January. His employment took him all over the East Coast making friends at every stop. While he took great pride in his accomplishments, the greatest joy of his career were the relationships he built.
Mark's personality was larger than life, with a smile and laugh that would light up the room. His generosity knew no bounds. If you went anywhere with Mark you were guaranteed to leave with new friends and lasting memories.
An ideal day for Mark would have started with a Bloody Mary on the golf course, followed with an afternoon of yardwork that upon finishing he would admire with a bourbon or a cold beer. Growing up in Pittsburgh, he bled black and gold and was a dedicated fan of all Pittsburgh teams, but his favorite team was his family.
The quintessential family man, the fabric of his character is woven into his wife and kids, who will continue his legacy through his example. He would drop everything to be with those he loved and could never miss an important event no matter how big or small. Some of the fondest memories were made sitting around a table sharing stories, playing cards, or working a puzzle late into the evening after many "just one more's".
In addition to his quick wit and corny jokes which he was sure to be the first to laugh at, he will also be remembered for his loving sarcasm, big bear hugs, and his dependability.
While hearts are broken; Mark loved a good gathering of family and friends.
Please visit www.MarkKuchera.com to share memories and stay informed on Mark's Celebration of Life.
At a later date, you will be invited to share your smiles and raise a glass together in memory of Mark.
Bradley Funeral Home
Marlton, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 19, 2020