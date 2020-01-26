Home

Robert L. Drayton Jr. Obituary
Robert L. Drayton Jr., of Southampton, N.J., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. He was 71.

Born in Burlington, N.J., he is the son of the late Robert L. Drayton Sr. and Mary M. (Tighe) Drayton and brother of the late Maryann Malave' and has resided in Southampton his entire life.

Owner and President of Mr. Bob's in Southampton, N.J., he was an avid lover of music and collector of Antique Cars.

He is the Beloved Father of Victoria A. Carfagno and her husband Anthony, Robert L. Drayton III and his wife Sherri and Jennifer L. Drayton-Witts and her husband Andy all of Southampton, N.J.

He is also survived by the love of his life Kathy A. Bowker of Southampton, N.J., her two children Jennifer Speegle and her husband David of Moorestown, N.J., and Gregory Bowker and his wife Stephanie of Barrington, N.J., and his adoring grandchildren Lindsay Zogheb and her husband Jason, Robert L. Drayton IV, Avery J. Witts, Zachery Bowker, Tyler Bowker, Austin Bowker, Christopher Bowker, John Speegle and Kristen Speegle.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Road, Medford, N.J., where a Memorial Service will be held on Sat. at 12 Noon.

Memorial donations may be made to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.

Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 26, 2020
