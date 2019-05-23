|
Robert Turner Mead, O.D. passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at age 79.
Born in Syracuse, N.Y. on Dec. 10, 1939 to Barbara and Charles Mead. Bob, or better known as Dr. Bob, was an Optometrist in Burlington, N.J. for over 40 years. He was a graduate of Burlington High School, Class of 1957, attended the University of Vermont and graduated from the Pennsylvania School of Optometry.
He was a lifelong and active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, dedicated volunteer for the American Red Cross, past board member of the Library Company of Burlington and board member of American Guild of Organists and former member of Burlington Kiwanis.
Bob is survived by his sister, Meredith "Missy" Mead Sitek and her husband, Thaddeus "Todge" Sitek, of Poway, Calif., and his niece, Linda Sitek Smith and her husband, Michael Smith, of Winter Park, Fla.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Burial Office for Bob at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 145 W. Broad St., Burlington, NJ 08016. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Churchyard.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Mary's Church Ladle of Love, 145 W. Broad St., Burlington, NJ 08016, or to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839 Boone, IA 50037-0839, www.redcross.org.
