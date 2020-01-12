Home

Robert N. "Bob" Kennedy of Riverton, N.J., born in Washington, Pa. and formerly of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer.

He was the loving husband and best friend to the late Agnes M. "Aggie" (Kupper) Kennedy for 42 years; son of the late James and Rae Kennedy; brother of Bruce Kennedy (Susan) and the late Becky Kennedy; uncle of James Byron Kennedy; and brother-in- law of Cindy Kupper. He also leaves behind close friends, the Vickers and Cawley families, as well as all his Riverton, Margate and Eagles friends.

Bob was a distinguished engineer and loved Drexel University, the town of Riverton, antiquing, the Philadelphia Eagles, regional and European travel, and spending time at the Jersey shore.

A gathering of friends and family will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Historical Society of Riverton, P.O. Box 112, Riverton, NJ 08077; rivertonhistory.com.

Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
