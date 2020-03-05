|
|
Robert R. "Boom Boom" Reeves Jr. passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly with his loving family by his side. He was 66.
Born in Mount Holly, Robert was a lifelong resident of Mansfield Township, where he graduated from Northern Burlington Regional High School. He worked for Pineland Nursery before becoming a landscaper for G&G Landscaping.
Robert was quite the sportsman. He loved to hunt and was a member of the Pioneer Hunting Club. He also enjoyed fishing, was an avid gardener, and made a name for himself as the "Lima Bean King" by his friends and family. He will be missed by all.
Preceded in death by his father, Robert R. Reeves Sr., and his brother, Chuck Reeves, he is survived by his mother, Marion Reeves of Columbus, his two daughters, Brandi and Jenna Reeves of Burlington, his fiancée of five years, Nancy Gibert and her son, Jon Sciortino, his sister, Donna Don and her husband, Michael Harrington, of Columbus, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, as well as a cousin, Ronald "Duke" Walder, who was raised as a brother.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Peppler Funeral Home, 122 Crosswicks St., Bordentown, N.J., where a viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held privately at the family's request.
Peppler Funeral Home,
Bordentown
www.pepplerfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 5, 2020